Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Logs 36 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 362

The death remained unchanged at 10,770, while the count of recoveries reached 10,42,420 after 52 people recovered from the infection, the official said. With a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent, the state currently has 362 active cases.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 8:52 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 36 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,53,552, an official from the state health department said.

The death remained unchanged at 10,770, while the count of recoveries reached 10,42,420 after 52 people recovered from the infection, the official said. With a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent, the state currently has 362 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,640 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,99,12,004 the official added. As per a government release, 12,87,69,121 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 30,061 jabs were given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,552, new cases 36, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,420, active cases 362 number of tests so far 2,99,12,004. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus State Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Death Due To Covid-19
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh In Thriller, Qualify For Super Four - Highlights