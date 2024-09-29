National

Madhya Pradesh: 9 Killed After Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Maihar; 20 Others Injured

Cases have been registered against the truck driver, who is absconding, and the injured bus driver, police said.

bus truck collission in madhya pradesh
Bus Truck collision in Madhya Pradesh, several dead (representative image)
info_icon

The death toll in the accident of a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district has gone up to nine as three more persons succumbed to their injuries, police said on Sunday.

The deceased hailed from Jaunpur and Pratapgarh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Nearly 20 persons were also injured after the bus rammed into a stationary stone-laden truck in Maihar around 11 pm on Saturday, they said.

Cases have been registered against the truck driver, who is absconding, and the injured bus driver, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 30, about 25 km from the district headquarters.

The bus started from Prayagraj with around 45 passengers and was heading for Nagpur via Rewa when it crashed near the Nadan Dehat police station, Maihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Agrawal told PTI.

While six persons died on the spot, three more succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Satna, taking the death toll to nine, he said.

The deceased, all male, included a four-year-old boy, the official said.

The deceased have been identified, and six of them hailed from Jaunpur and three from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Agrawal said.

The post-mortem of six victims was done in Maihar and three in Satna, where they breathed their last, he added.

The SP said the injured persons, most of them from Jaunpur and Pratapgarh, were admitted to different hospitals, including in Rewa.

Inspector K N Banjare of Nadan Dehat police station said bodies of seven victims were handed over to family members, and they were waiting for the arrival of families of the other two deceased.

The official said it appeared that the bus was speeding.

"We have registered cases against the absconding truck driver who parked the vehicle without turning on the indicators and the injured bus driver (for careless driving)," Banjare told PTI.

Rescue teams used a gas cutter and an excavator machine to extricate passengers from the wreckage, the SP Agrawal said.

According to the police, the rescue operation was wrapped up at around 2 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the tragedy.

"Nine deaths have been confirmed, while one passenger's condition was critical. I pray to the almighty to heal the injured," he wrote in a post on X.

He said the district administration was instructed to provide treatment to the injured and extend financial help to family members of the deceased according to government rules.

Condoling the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the loss of lives in the Maihar tragedy was painful.

"My sympathies are with the grief-stricken family members of the deceased," he wrote on X.

Adityanath said he contacted the MP government for all possible help to the victims.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Early Wicket Woes; IND-W At 49/3 In 10 Overs
  2. Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: IRE Look To Level Series In Abu Dhabi
  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: NZ-W Bowl First - Check Teams
  4. Australia Vs England Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: AUS-W Bat First - Check Teams
  5. IND-W Vs WI-W, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups, Toss Update: West Indies Women Elect To Field First - Check Teams
Football News
  1. Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues
  2. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Both Teams Hold Firm; NEUFC 0-0 KBFC
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Offer Positive Harry Kane Update After Ankle Injury
  4. Premier League: Arteta Shows Guardiola The Love As Arsenal-Man City Rivalry Sparks
  5. Premier League: Salah's Spot-Kick Takes Reds To PL Summit - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  3. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  4. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  5. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
  2. Day In Pics: September 29, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Becomes MK Stalin's Deputy, Senthil Balaji Reinducted
  4. Reckless Driver Kills Delhi Police Constable After Dragging Him For 10 Meters | Recent Road Rage Incidents
  5. The NC Manifesto Through The Lens Of Sheikh Abdullah's 'Naya Kashmir'
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  2. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  3. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs