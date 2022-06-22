Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Children Go Missing After School, Found Dead In Pond

Three children, including two girls, aged 5 to 9 years, went missing after attending school in Sitapur village. Later, their bodies were found floating in the water.

dead bodies found (Representational Image) Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 5:12 pm

Balaghat, Jun 22 (PTI) Three children went missing after school in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, and later their bodies were found floating in a pond, police said on Wednesday. 
        
The children, including two girls, aged 5 to 9 years, went missing after attending a local Anganwadi school in Sitapur village on Tuesday afternoon, Malajkhand police station's assistant sub-inspector Kailash Uikey said. 
        
During a search, their family members spotted the bodies floating in a pond at an agricultural field nearby late Tuesday night, he said. 
        
The official said it is suspected that the children slipped into the pond while playing nearby and drowned.
        
The bodies were handed over to the families after a postmortem on Wednesday, he said.
        
A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, he added. 

