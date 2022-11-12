Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lotus Will Bloom Everywhere In Telangana: Modi

The PM's statement comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, where the BJP is seeking to challenge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS.

PM Modi
PM Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 2:46 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took apparent potshots at the ruling TRS in Telangana, saying it has 'betrayed' the people and asserted the 'Lotus will bloom' everywhere in the state.

The PM's statement comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, where the BJP is seeking to challenge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS.

The political party in which Telangana had a lot of faith has betrayed the people, Modi said without naming the TRS and added signals indicating that “Lotus” will bloom in the state.

Modi landed here this afternoon to dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in the state, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

"In recent times, whatever bypolls were held, the message is loud and clear that the sunrise is not far. Darkness will vanish. Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana," Modi said.

"The party on which the Telangana people had a lot of faith, the same party betrayed  Telangana. But friends, when the darkness looms large from all four sides, Lotus will start to bloom,” he said, alluding to the BJP's symbol.

"Now Telangana people want a government that works for all the families of Telangana instead of a single family," Modi said indirectly referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"They want a BJP government," Modi said. 

Related stories

Modi Government Adopting Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Terror: MHA

PM Modi To Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 35,000 Crore In Andhra, Poll-Bound Telangana

Pawan Kalyan Calls On PM Modi In Vizag

He said he could see the lotus blooming in Telangana, referring to his party's recent prospects in various bypolls. The party had won two Assembly by-polls in the last two years, besides putting up a good show in the earlier Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Superstitions are being practised in the city, known for its information technology presence, he said and opined that superstitions decide the governance, in what seemed to be a veiled reference at the Chief Minister.

He further said the state government and its leaders here keep doing injustice to Telangana's capacity and its people's talent. 

Referring to the recent Munugode bypoll, Modi said the BJP workers forced the entire state administration to focus on a single election. The ruling party won the seat by a little over 10,000 votes.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Modi Government BJP Party Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Politics Narendra Modi Hyderabad Telangana
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material