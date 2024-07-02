National

'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections

As per the TMC MP, the NDA government has a total of one and a half years left as the ruling government.

Sansad TV
'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections Photo: Sansad TV
Amid the Lok Sabha Session, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has predicted that the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not last for five years. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the TMC MP predicted a collapse for the NDA government, especially after the results of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"Jyada din nahi rahenge...sirf Maharashtra ka election hone dijiye, Uttar Pradesh ka election hone dijiye...1.5 varsh me saaf ho jayega," the MP was heard saying.

After Banerjee's remarks, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav called for Banerjee's remarks to be expunged.

Along with this remark, the TMC MP went viral for his jibe at BJP's "400-paar" claim. Reffering o BJP's drop at 240 seats at a game of chu-kit-kit, Kalyan Banerjee said - "They played the game with ‘abki Paar 400 paar.’ There are many games, and chu-kit-kit is one of them".

The Environment minister stated that BJP had a pre-poll alliance with JDU and TDP. Yadav further questioned the statement and pointed out that TMC, which is currently part of the INDIA bloc, was not even part of the opposition in West Bengal.

With the BJP failing to secure a majority of votes during the Lok Sabha Elections, its government was formed with the help of allies from the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar led-Janata Dal United.

Maharashtra To Head To The Polls Soon

Following the general elections, Maharashtra is preparing to head to the polls later this year. During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP saw a setback in the state. Based on these trends, the party is expected to lose in Maharashtra.

However, for UP, a tough fight is expected between BJP and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Uttar Pradesh will head for assembly elections in 2027.

Last year, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee was at a centre of a row after he mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar during a protest held by the opposition over the mass suspension of members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The TMC MP stated that he did not intend to hurt the Vice President with his mimicry.

