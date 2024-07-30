Lok Sabha: Anurag Thakur Clashes With Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Census, Agnipath

Chaos unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after BJP MP Anurag Thakur took a veiled swipe at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying that "someone who doesn't know about caste talks about census".
Thakur's comments led to uproar in the Lower House, with the Leader of the Opposition interrupting the BJP leader's speech to say that he can insult him as much as he wants. "But you should not forget that we will get the caste census bill passed in Parliament," Rahul said.
However, Anurag Thakur said that he did not name anyone in his statement.
Rahul Gandhi further said, "Whoever raises the issues of Adivasis, Dalit and the backward, is abused. I will happily accept these abuses... Like Arjun in Mahabharata, who could only see the fish's eye, I can also only see the fish's eye. We will get the caste census done. That's it."
"You can abuse me however many times you want... Anurag Thakur has abused and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him," the Congress leader said in the Parliament amid heavy uproar from Thakur's comment.
Meanwhile, Jagdambika Pal -- presiding over the Lok Sabha proceedings -- was trying to bring order in the House as MPs continued to raise their voices against the BJP leader.
Anurag's War Of Words With Akhilesh
Another war of words took place in the Lower House and it was between Anurag Thakur and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the Agnipath scheme.
Yadav accused the Centre of initially orchestrating supportive X posts from major industrialists to promote the Agnipath scheme.
"When the Agniveer scheme was first introduced, prominent industrialists were made to tweet that there was no better plan and that they would offer jobs to Agniveers. Perhaps the government remembers this because it admits that the scheme is not right, which is why they are asking their state governments to provide quotas and jobs for returning Agniveers," Yadav said.
Citing the military legacy of his home state of Himachal Pradesh, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur defended the Agnipath scheme.
"I come from Himachal Pradesh which gave the first Param Vir Chakra awardee Somnath Sharma, and had the highest number of martyrs in the Kargil War," Thakur said, adding that, "Yes, I say that the long-standing demand for 'One Rank One Pension' was fulfilled by Narendra Modi's government."
He clarified to Akhilesh Yadav and said that the Agniveer scheme guarantees 100 per cent employment.
However, Yadav further countered Thakur and asked if that was the case, why did the government feel the need to provide 10 per cent quota for Agniveer in Uttar Pradesh and other states.
"I asked a very simple question. Why does the government need to offer a quota in UP and other states if the scheme is truly beneficial?" the former UP Chief Minister asked.
Amid the uproar in the Lok Sabha, Yadav continued to talked about his own military school education and countered Thakur's claims on the Param Vir Chakra. The SP chief said that Uttar Pradesh also has a notable record.
Thakur then responded by emphasising on his military service. "I have served as a captain. Akhilesh ji, don't just preach. Sitting with Rahul Gandhi has made you accustomed to spreading rumours and lies."
Yadav, in return, sharpened his attack at Thakur and said that his defensiveness came from his political insecurity. "Perhaps you are more troubled because you are no longer a minister, and you won't understand our pain. Your distress is visible on your face," the SP chief said.