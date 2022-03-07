Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Light Rains Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan

It said light rains in some parts of the state due to a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring down the mercury over the next two days.

Light Rains Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan
Light rains in Rajasthan AP Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:41 pm

The maximum temperature rose to 35 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here said on Monday. It said light rains in some parts of the state due to a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring down the mercury over the next two days.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi while it was 35.5 degrees Celsius in Jalore, 34.9 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 34.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 34.3 Celsius degrees in Jodhpur and 32 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, it said.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature settled around 30 degrees Celsius, it said. The MeT department said due to the activation of another new western disturbance and formation of turf in easterly winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the state during March 7 to 9.

Related stories

Woman, Son Drown In Water Tank At Home In Rajasthan

'No Food, Water, Electricity For Three Days': Rajasthan Students' Plight In Ukraine 

Rajasthani Students Complains Of Mistreatment By Ukrainian Soldiers

Due to its effect, only scattered rain in Udaipur division on March 7, it said, adding that on March 8-9, thunderstorms accompanied by light rain is likely in the districts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bikaner divisions as well as eastern parts of Jodhpur division.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Weather Weather: Rains Temperature Rajasthan Weather Forecast Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Bureau Rains Rajasthan Jaipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan