Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Home National

Lieutenant Governor Visits Injured Kashmiri Pandit Civilian

The Lt Governor asked about the well-being of Pandit and instructed the doctors to ensure he gets best possible medical care. Sinha also visited ITBP personnel who were undergoing treatment at the hospital.  

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:12 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the army hospital here to inquire about the health of Pitambar Nath Pandit alias Pintu who was injured in the Shopian terror attack.

The Lt Governor asked about the well-being of Pandit and instructed the doctors to ensure he gets best possible medical care. Sinha also visited ITBP personnel who were undergoing treatment at the hospital.  

Thirty-two ITBP personnel had sustained injuries when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Chandanwari, while they were returning to the Police control room after performing Amarnath yatra duty. Seven other ITBP jawans died in the incident. 

"Visited Army hospital, Srinagar and met the injured ITBP Personnel. Gave necessary instructions to provide best of medical facilities," Sinha tweeted.  

(With PTI Inputs)

