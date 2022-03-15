Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

In the encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Owais Raja, a resident of Subhanpora.

LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Pulwama
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district in south Kashmir on 15th March 2022.(Representational image), PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 10:30 pm

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Charsoo of Awnatipora, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the area, a police spokesman said.


As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist began firing indiscriminately upon it, leading the forces to retaliate.

Related stories

Bus Services To Start After 2 Pm On Holi: DTC

Hijab Ban In Classroom: Plea In SC Challenges Karnataka HC Verdict

Seeing Women As Homemakers Patriarchal Mindset, Says SC


In the encounter, one terrorist was killed, and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Owais Raja, a resident of Subhanpora.


“As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT. He was part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF (security forces) and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.


He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has termed this operation very important as it was carried out very close to the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and the threat was imminent. 

Incriminating materials, including an AK-56 rifle, three AK magazines, and 80 AK rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter. All recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Lashkar-e-Taiba Encounters Kashmir, Pulwama, Encounter Pulwama Srinagar Kashmir News Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Terrorists Terrorist Terrorist Killed India Srinagar India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Sex work is like any other work

Sex work is like any other work