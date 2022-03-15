LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Charsoo of Awnatipora, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the area, a police spokesman said.



As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist began firing indiscriminately upon it, leading the forces to retaliate.



In the encounter, one terrorist was killed, and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Owais Raja, a resident of Subhanpora.



“As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT. He was part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF (security forces) and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.



He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, has termed this operation very important as it was carried out very close to the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and the threat was imminent.

Incriminating materials, including an AK-56 rifle, three AK magazines, and 80 AK rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter. All recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman said.

With PTI inputs.