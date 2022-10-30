Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Leopard Captured In Mumbai's Aarey Colony; 2nd Feline To Be Caught In 5 Days

The forest department caught a male leopard from Aarey Colony in Mumbai early Sunday morning, the second feline to be captured in the last five days, an official said.

The Amargarh Leopard Safari is set in the Aravalli Hills which is just 30 minutes from Jaipur
The Amargarh Leopard Safari is set in the Aravalli Hills which is just 30 minutes from Jaipur Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 5:13 pm

The forest department caught a male leopard from Aarey Colony in Mumbai early Sunday morning, the second feline to be captured in the last five days, an official said.

The leopard walked into a cage trap set up in unit 15 of the Aarey Colony,  a green belt in Mumbai's western suburb of Goregaon and located close to the sprawling Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), he said.

It was later taken to a rescue center at the SGNP, the official said. 

Earlier, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard in a forested area in unit number 15 of the Aarey Colony on Monday morning when the child followed her mother who was on her way to a temple nearby.

On Wednesday, a male leopard was captured in Aarey's unit number 17 and was also taken to the rescue center in the SGNP, the official said.

Forest officials suspect it is the same animal that killed the girl, he said. 

After the incident on Monday, the forest department had put up three cages at strategic locations in and around the site to capture the animal, the official said. 

Forest officials will continue to monitor the movements of other leopards through 30 camera traps and a cage put up in the area, he said.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Woman Dies In Leopard Attack

Indian Doctor Wants Indian Government to Help Rescue His Pet Leopard and Jaguar From War-Torn Ukraine

Snow Leopards Growing Naturally In Himachal Pradesh Despite Decline In National Population

Nearly 30 wildlife volunteers, members of NGOs, forest department officials, and staff of the SNGP are working together to deal with the incidents of human-animal conflict in the area, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Male Leopard From Aarey Colony Second Feline To Be Captured 30 Wildlife Volunteers Members Of NGOs Forest Department Officials Human Animal Conflict
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes