Legal Action Starts As Ravi Kishan Flouts Poll Code, Covid Norms During UP Poll Campaign

The Bhojpuri superstar and Gorakhpur MP was in Noida on Sunday to campaign for BJP's sitting MLA Pankaj Singh, who is again contesting the election as the party's candidate.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan violated the COVID-19 norms during a campaign in Noida - PTI Photo

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 2:38 pm

Legal action has been initiated against BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for violation of the model code of conduct and flouting COVID-19 norms during a campaign here for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, police officials said. The Bhojpuri superstar and Gorakhpur MP was in Noida on Sunday to campaign for BJP's sitting MLA Pankaj Singh, who is again contesting the election as the party's candidate.

While the Election Commission (EC) had banned physical rallies and allowed only door to door campaigns in view of the pandemic, a large number of people had turned up at Kishan's programme at Chotpur village against the permitted limit of 10 people. Videos of the programme also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the gross violations.

"The police have taken note of a social media video which prima facie showed violation of EC guidelines and COVID-19 protocols during the election campaign. The in-charge of the local Sector 63 police station has submitted a report regarding the incident to the returning officer in Noida for further legal proceedings," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

Voting in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, the first of the seven phase polls in the state. Results will be declared on March 10.

With PTI Inputs

