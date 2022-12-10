Leena Paulose, Wife of Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Seeks Bail In 200-Crore Extortion Case

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s wife, Leena Maria Paulose, moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in a Rs 200-crore extortion case registered by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will hear the bail petition on December 12.

The EOW last year had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore, besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across India. It filed a charge sheet naming 14 accused, including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and others, under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands. As per reports, Chandrasekhar persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Delhi Police arrested Mumbai-based Pinky Irani, a close aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Irani used to portray Sukesh as a business tycoon, and would facilitate Bollywood personalities to contact with main accused him. Delhi Police recently recorded Fernandez’s statement in court under Section 164 after she said she wanted to give some important information in the ₹200 crore fraud case.

According to EOW, Leena, Sukesh and others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from swindling.