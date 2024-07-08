Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin

Rains affected train services in Mumbai (Representational image) | PTI

We're tracking major developments in India and around the world. The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions related to irregularities in the NEET UG Exam 2024, while PM Modi is set to visit Russia today, for a two-day summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the global front, in France, a surprising surge by a left-wing coalition in the elections has led to a hung parliament, with no clear majority winner.

8 Jul 2024, 10:40:57 am IST IMD Weather Forecast News LIVE: Flash Flood Warning In Uttarakhand The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense precipitation in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand on July 8 and 9. The regional Met office issued an alert for low-to-moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Shimla, Kangra and Chamba districts in the next 24 hours.

8 Jul 2024, 10:16:46 am IST Mumbai Rain Latest News LIVE: Trains Cancelled Due To Water Logging Trains cancelled due to waterlogging at Mumbai stations. - List of cancelled trains: - 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO - 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO - 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN) JCO - 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN) JCO - 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP) JCO Due to WATER LOGGING at Various Station in Mumbai División on 08.07.24.



5)… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2024 Local train services between Kalyan and Kasara stations were restored with restricted speed, following a disruption due to heavy rainfall on Sunday. The services have been restored between Kalyan and Kasara with restricted speed. The disruption was primarily because of heavy rains. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 7, 2024

8 Jul 2024, 09:54:24 am IST Mumbai Rain Updates: 300mm Rain Recorded In 6 Hours Mumbai is experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department forecasts the heavy downpours to persist for another 2-3 days. Several areas of the city are already submerged in water. 🌧️Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.



🏫Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

8 Jul 2024, 09:48:02 am IST India News LIVE: Rupee Rises 5 Paise To 83.44 Against US Dollar The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.44 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as the American currency and crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also aided investors' sentiments and supported the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.45 and gained further to 83.44 against the greenback, registering a rise of 5 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.49 against the US dollar. (PTI Inputs)

8 Jul 2024, 09:17:05 am IST Mumbai News LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced the closure of schools as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra's capital city. Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., said civic officials.

8 Jul 2024, 09:09:19 am IST India News LIVE: Security Tightened In Manipur Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit Security has been tightened in Manipur's Jiribam district ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit on Monday, with authorities imposing a ban on aerial photography using drones, PTI reported. A notification by the Jiribam district magistrate on Sunday said as part of enhanced security measures, aerial photography or videography through drones, balloons, or any other means is strictly prohibited. The notification emphasised that violations of this order would result in legal action under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant provisions of the law.

8 Jul 2024, 08:37:03 am IST Madhya Pradesh News LIVE: HC Quashes Rape Case Filed By Woman After 10-Year Relationship With Man The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a rape case registered against a man on a woman's complaint, observing the two were in a relationship for more than 10 years out of their “own free will”. Justice Sanjay Dwivedi, in the order on July 2, also observed the matter appears to be an abuse of the process of law. The man was booked for rape and other charges at the Mahila Thana police station in Katni district in November 2021. He eventually moved the high court for relief. As per the HC order, the woman and the man are well-educated persons and had physical relations out of their “own free will” for more than 10 years. They broke up after the man refused to marry her, it noted. (PTI Inputs)

8 Jul 2024, 08:26:09 am IST World News LIVE Updates: Iran Arrests Lawyer Who Criticised 2022 Crackdown Following Mahsa Amini's Death An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticised how the government handled the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has been arrested, state media reported on Sunday. The unrest followed the death of the 22-year-old detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. The massive protests quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's four-decade Islamic theocracy.

8 Jul 2024, 07:43:24 am IST Hathras Stampede Latest News: Bhole Baba's Lawyer Claims '10-12 People Sprayed Poison' Hathras Stampede | PTI Days after 121 people were killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras, the lawyer representing Bhole Baba has alleged that a substance was released in the crowd, triggering the chaos. AP Singh made the claim at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, saying that witnesses had come forward to describe the events of July 2. "Witnesses have reached out to me and said there were 15-16 people carrying cans of a poisonous substance that they opened in the crowd. I have seen post-mortem reports of those killed and it showed that they died of asphyxiation and not because of injuries," Singh claimed. Alleging a conspiracy behind the stampede, he said, "There were vehicles parked at the site to help the men escape. We have proof and we will submit it. This is the first time I am speaking about it."

8 Jul 2024, 07:06:03 am IST India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Russia Visit Begins Today PM Modi will be in Russia on Monday to attend the 22nd India-Russia summit scheduled on July 8 and 9. At the meet, PM Modi, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will review bilateral ties between the two nations, including in areas like defence, investment, education and culture. Modi will embark on a two-day trip to Austria on July 9. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 41 years.

8 Jul 2024, 06:57:46 am IST NEET UG 2024 LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Batch Of Pleas Related To Controversy-Ridden NEET Today SC To Hear NEET Pleas Today The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh. The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, recently told the apex court that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality. According to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the court's website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam.

8 Jul 2024, 06:53:36 am IST France Election Latest News Live: Far Right Suffers Surprise Blow In France Elections A coalition on the left that came together unexpectedly ahead of France's snap elections won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, according to polling projections Sunday. The surprise projections put President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second and the far right in third. The lack of majority for any single alliance threatened to plunge France into political and economic turmoil. Final results are not expected until late Sunday or early Monday in the highly volatile snap election, which was called just four weeks ago in a huge gamble for Macron. It does not appear to have paid off for the deeply unpopular president, whose alliance has lost control of parliament, according to the projections. Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally greatly increased the number of seats it holds, meanwhile, but fell far short of expectations.