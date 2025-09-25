Late Night Summons, Hidden Camera And More | Inside Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Controversy

The complaint states that covert cameras were installed in the women’s hostel under the pretext of security.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati
Some were threatened with suspension or told their degrees and documents would be withheld if they did not comply. Photo: X.com
- FIR accuses Swami Chaitanyananda of sexually exploiting women students at a Delhi college using hidden cameras, late-night summons, and coercion.

- Victims allege harassment, obscene messages, intimidation, and threats of suspension or withholding of degrees.

- Investigators found a car with forged diplomatic plates, while his parent religious institution has cut all ties with him.

A recent FIR has revealed disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, surveillance, and coercion against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (also known as Swami Parthasarathy), linked to the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. At least 17 female students are said to have been exploited under his influence.

The complaint states that covert cameras were installed in the women’s hostel under the pretext of security. These allegedly recorded students inside their rooms. Several students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, were reportedly summoned late at night to the swami’s room on various pretexts.

It is further alleged that he coerced students into international trips under the guise of mentorship and even compelled one student to change her name without consent, which investigators describe as psychological manipulation.

Victims claim they received obscene messages, faced unwanted physical contact, and were constantly intimidated. Some were threatened with suspension or told their degrees and documents would be withheld if they did not comply. Parents were allegedly discouraged from intervening.

In response, Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, publicly announced they had cut all ties with Chaitanyananda, accusing him of illegal and disreputable conduct. Investigators also uncovered a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic license plate (“39 UN 1”) in the institute’s basement, which they believe points to a larger scheme of deception. Authorities are continuing to examine these revelations as the probe.

