Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lakshmi Bai's Source Of Inspiration For Her Steadfast Opposition To Colonial Rule: PM

A tribute to Lakshmi Bai was paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the occasion of her birth anniversary. He praised her courage and her monumental contribution to the nation.

Lakshmi Bai, 1828-1858
Lakshmi Bai's Source Of Inspiration For Her Steadfast Opposition To Colonial Rule: PM Photo by AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:01 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lakshmi Bai, the Jhansi queen who fought a fierce battle against the British forces, on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Saturday and said her courage and monumental contribution to the nation can never be forgotten.

"Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule," Modi said in a tweet.

He also shared pictures of his visit to Jhansi on this day last year to commemorate Lakshmi Bai's birth anniversary.

Lakshmi Bai is a pivotal figure of the 1857 rebellion against colonial rule, also characterised as India's first war of independence, as she laid down her life while bravely fighting British forces to resist their attempt to annex her kingdom.  

Tags

National Lakshmi Bai Colonial Rule Colonial Practice Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rani Laxmibai Rebellion Pro-Independence
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan As India Head: Report

Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan As India Head: Report