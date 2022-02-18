Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Ladakh Reports 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

As many as 105 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh on Thursday, of these, 87 were discharged in Leh and 18 in Kargil, they said.

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 6:40 pm

Ladakh has reported 54 new covid cases, taking the overall caseload to 27,695 while the active cases in the Union Territory have gone down to 416, officials said on Friday.


With these, the total number of cured patients is 27,051, they said. Of the total of 54 fresh cases from Union Territory, 46 such cases were reported from Leh district and 8 from Kargil district, they said.

The union territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, since the outbreak in 2020, they said, adding that no death was reported from the Union Territory on Thursday, they said. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 416 including 333 cases in Leh and 83 in Kargil district, they added.

With PTI inputs.

National COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Covid-19 India Ladakh Leh
