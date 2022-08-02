Ladakh Records 13 New Covid Cases

Ladakh reported 13 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 28,899, officials said.

They said all the positive cases were recorded in Leh district.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, the officials said. There are 98 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory -- 85 in Leh and 13 in Kargil, they said.

As many as 34 more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh, the officials said. The total recoveries stand at 28,564, they added.

-With PTI Input