Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Records 13 New Covid Cases

There are 98 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory -- 85 in Leh and 13 in Kargil, officials said.

undefined
Ladakh Records 13 New Covid Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 7:16 pm

Ladakh reported 13 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 28,899, officials said.

They said all the positive cases were recorded in Leh district.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, the officials said. There are 98 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory -- 85 in Leh and 13 in Kargil, they said.

Related stories

Thane District Logs 93 Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu Logs 1,359 New Covid-19 Cases

Bengal Logs 436 New Covid Cases, 6 Deaths

As many as 34 more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh, the officials said. The total recoveries stand at 28,564, they added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Deaths Ladakh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count