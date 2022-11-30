Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Labourers Protest Outside Punjab CM's Residence In Sangrur, Claiming Police Lathi-Charged Them

Laborers protesting outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were allegedly lathi-charged on Wednesday by police.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 9:49 pm

Police allegedly lathi-charged labourers protesting outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur district on Wednesday.

A senior police official, however, said the police did not use force against the protesters.

Hundreds of labourers, under the banner of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, were protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party government in support of various demands including seeking five marla plots for poor Dalits, representation of labourers in village cooperative societies and allotment of one-third of panchayat land to Dalits.

The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha ended its protest after the district administration assured its representatives of a meeting with the chief minister on December 21.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union president Zora Singh Nasrali said police lathi-charged protesters when they were trying to move towards Mann's residence in Dreamland Colony on Patiala road.

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba, however, denied the use of force by police against the protesters.

Some protesters turned aggressive and tried to scuffle with policemen but the situation was handled, he said.

A heavy police force was deployed and barricades were put up by police near Mann's residence.

Protesters owing allegiance to various labour unions including Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Pendu Mazdoor Union, and Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union took part in the protest.

