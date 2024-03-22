National

Kolkata Building Collapse: Rescue Workers Recover Another Body, Toll Rises To 11

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rauf Nizami, also known as Sheru, a friend of the arrested promoter who oversaw the building project, police added.

Advertisement

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Photo%3A%20PTI
Kolkata building collapse Photo: PTI
info_icon

The body of another person, who had been missing since the collapse of a five-storey building in the city's Garden Reach area, was recovered by rescue workers from underneath the debris, four days after the mishap, taking the death toll to 11, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rauf Nizami, also known as Sheru, a friend of the arrested promoter who oversaw the building project, police added.

"The body of Sheru was recovered from underneath the debris around midnight last night," a police officer said.

According to police, Sheru had telephoned his friends from underneath the rubble soon after the collapse of the building and pleaded for rescue.

Advertisement

The construction of the building had been ongoing since December 2022, comprising 16 apartments, each spanning 500 square feet and all reserved for sale, police added.

Police have so far arrested the builder and the landowner on whose property the building was erected.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads