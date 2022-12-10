Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Killing Of Minorities, Non-Locals Unacceptable: Hurriyat

Killing Of Minorities, Non-Locals Unacceptable: Hurriyat

The separatist amalgam Hurriyat has appealed international human rights organisations to play their part in ensuring that the ‘conflict is resolved’.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference chairman, addressing Friday prayers in Srinagar
Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.(File photo) Twitter/@MirwaizKashmir

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:05 pm

All forms of human rights violations, including killing of minority community members and non locals, are unacceptable and the universal principle of human rights applies to all irrespective of their identity and should be observed as such, Hurriyat Conference said here on Saturday.

It also urged the international human rights groups to press for release of all its leaders.

In a statement issued on the International Human Rights Day on Saturday, the Hurriyat said: "The universal principle of upholding human rights applies to all human beings irrespective of their identity."

The separatist amalgam said all forms of human rights violations are condemnable  "be it from the state, or the killing of minority community members and non-locals living here."

It appealed to the international human rights organisations to "play their part in ensuring that the conflict is resolved and the fundamental human rights of people of J-K are respected and reinstated." 
 

Tags

National India Hurriyat Conference Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News International Human Rights Day Human Rights Non Locals Minorities Killings Conflict
