Kerala Techie’s Laptop Video Alleges Childhood Sexual Abuse At RSS Shakha, Sparks Political Debate

Posthumous video and Instagram post reveal abuse claims; RSS denies allegations as parties demand impartial probe.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
kerala techie suicide RSS shakha What is RSS shakha? sexual abuse laptop video
Indian Youth Congress workers raise slogans during a protest over the alleged suicide of 26-year-old IT professional Anandu Aji from Kerala. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala IT professional’s laptop video alleges childhood sexual abuse at RSS shakha.

  • Posthumous claims suggest ongoing harassment at RSS, leaving him depressed.

  • RSS denies allegations; Congress, CPI(M), and BJP demand impartial probe.

A video recovered from the laptop of a Kerala IT professional who died by suicide last week reportedly identifies a person he alleged sexually abused him during his childhood, Indian Express reported. The video, which came to light nearly a week after his death, is said to serve as his suicide note.

In the video, the techie stated he was sexually abused from the age of three and claimed that a person, who now leads a married life, was the abuser. He added that the abuse left him with mental health issues and that, as a boy, he was afraid of speaking out as there was no evidence of the exploitation he faced.

The techie had left his laptop with a piece of paper containing the password and instructions for his family to open it. His family recovered the video upon following these instructions and handed it over to the police, Indian Express reported.

Kerala Techie suicide: No mention Of RSS In FIR, Congress Slams Centre, LDF - | Photo- Getty
Kerala Techie Suicide: No mention Of RSS In FIR, Congress Slams Centre, LDF

BY PTI

Prior to his death in Thiruvananthapuram last Thursday, he had scheduled an Instagram post that appeared after his passing, alleging sexual abuse during his time at an RSS shakha. He claimed that the abuse had left him depressed and suggested harassment is still occurring at RSS shakhas.

Related Content
Related Content

The RSS has denied the allegations and called for an impartial probe. “The Instagram post contains some dubious and baseless allegations against the Sangh,” RSS Dakshina Keralam Saha Prantha Karyavah K B Sreekumar said. He added that the organisation suspects a deliberate attempt to malign its image.

Political reactions have followed. The Congress and Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) criticised the RSS over the allegations. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), demanded a probe into the suicide, with state general secretary V K Sanooj saying, “We have been repeatedly talking about what’s happening in RSS shakhas. Many people had joined RSS… His death is a warning to such persons,” Indian Express reported.

In the note, the man said his decision to die by suicide was not linked to a failed relationship but to long-standing trauma. - Tribhuvan Tiwari
Kerala Man’s Suicide Sparks Probe Demands After Instagram Post Alleging Abuse At RSS Camps

BY Outlook News Desk

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated, “He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India,” Indian Express reported.

The BJP called for a “free and fair” investigation but accused the Congress of playing “dastardly politics” over the incident to malign the RSS.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating in both Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam district, where the techie was from. Indian Express reported that the probe is ongoing and the postmortem report is awaited.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Rain Halts Play In Coimbatore, Sanat Sangwan Nears 200

  3. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  4. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

  5. Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool At Mumbai Airport, Snaps At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi' - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  2. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  5. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  2. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  4. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread