Kerala Techie Suicide: No mention Of RSS In FIR, Congress Slams Centre, LDF

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a “thorough investigation” into the allegations. In a post on X, she said, "In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action, they must come clean.”She said that he clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. "If true, this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India.