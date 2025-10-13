Kerala Techie Suicide: No mention Of RSS In FIR, Congress Slams Centre, LDF

Party slams Centre and Left government for “shielding” RSS despite victim’s purported post alleging sexual abuse at its camps; BJP hits back, calling it a “fake narrative.”

PTI
Kerala Techie suicide
Kerala Techie suicide: No mention Of RSS In FIR, Congress Slams Centre, LDF | Photo- Getty
  • Congress questioned why the RSS was not mentioned in the FIR despite the deceased’s alleged social media claims of sexual abuse at its camps.

  • The party urged for a fair, impartial, and time-bound probe into the death of IT professional Anandu Aji.

  • BJP dismissed the allegations, accusing Congress of politicising a personal tragedy and spreading misinformation.

The Congress on Monday slammed the Centre and the Left government in Kerala over the alleged suicide of an IT professional and asked why the RSS was not named in the FIR registered in the case despite his purported social media post claiming sexual abuse in the organisation's camps.

While there was no reaction from the RSS, the BJP accused the Congress of creating a "fake narrative" and giving a political colour to the alleged suicide by IT professional Anandu Aji.

The Congress demanded that the RSS be named in the FIR and a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation be launched into the death.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a “thorough investigation” into the allegations. In a post on X, she said, "In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action, they must come clean.”She said that he clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. "If true, this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India.

