National

Kerala: SFI Activists Detained After Protest Against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala: The Students Federation of India (SFI) has reportedly announced that the protest would continue on Monday.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 19, 2024

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | Photo: PTI
info-icon

The Students Federation of India (SFI) activists have been detained after they showed black flags to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Mattannur.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Governor Khan, after arriving at Kannur International Airport was en route to Wayanad to meet the family of Ajeesh, who was killed by a wild elephant.

After the protest, clashes erupted between the SFI workers and the police, the reports said. Amid the clashes, several SFI activists were detained by the police.

The clash also happened between the activists and the police in Mattannur town, the reports said.

Advertisement

According to the ANI report, the activists detained the police vehicle alleging that the police had beaten up the detained SFI members.

The report said the SFI activists subsequently staged a protest. SFI has reportedly announced that the protest would continue on Monday.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached the residence of Forest Department watcher VP Paul, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad.

The victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

Advertisement

After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the victims.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the victim's family and extended condolences to the grieved family.

Advertisement

The incident led to a massive protest in Pakkam near Pulpally in Wayanad district on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi has also written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting decisive action over the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement