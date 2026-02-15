Kerala Police Association Condemns Alleged Assault On Officer

The Kerala Police Association termed the alleged attack on Civil Police Officer Midhun Roy by SFI activists as "shocking and an insult" to democratic, progressive Kerala, and demanded strict action.
Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan accused the government of shielding offenders and questioned the handling of the case under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Kerala Police Association on Sunday described the alleged assault on a police officer in Thiruvananthapuram by SFI activists as "shocking and an insult" to democratic, progressive Kerala.
In a statement, the association — which represents police personnel in the state — said efforts to foment anarchy through such incidents must be collectively opposed by the democratic community.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening, when Civil Police Officer Midhun Roy was allegedly verbally abused and physically attacked by four SFI activists. The assault was reportedly in retaliation for a lathi charge carried out on New Year’s Eve in Kovalam.
The Vanchiyoor police have registered two cases in connection with the episode, one against the SFI activists and another against the police officer.
The association said that marching to the residences of police officers for performing official duties and circulating photographs of officers and their families on social media to humiliate them are "highly condemnable acts".
It further noted that while a police officer who had sustained serious injuries during a university march was still undergoing treatment, public remarks were made suggesting that he had “lost only one eye,” adding that the Thiruvananthapuram incident was a continuation of such behaviour.
The association expressed concern that these actions were being carried out in the name of a responsible political movement.
It urged political parties and the broader public to stand united against attacks on police personnel and against anti-democratic forms of protest targeting officers enforcing the law.
The body also demanded a thorough investigation into the attack on Roy and strict action against those found responsible. It called on the department and the government to take immediate steps to ensure that officers carrying out law enforcement duties feel secure.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, questioned the handling of cases involving assaults on police officers and alleged that the Home Department and state machinery were shielding criminals.
He said media visuals showed SFI activists following, provoking and then assaulting a police officer at a shopping mall in Thiruvananthapuram.
However, Satheesan alleged that a non-bailable section had been invoked against the assaulted officer, and that his sister — who was present at the scene — had also been named as an accused.
He further claimed that only minor sections had been applied against the SFI activists allegedly involved in the attack, and that no arrests had been made.
Satheesan questioned the nature of justice being delivered under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio.
Alleging that the current situation in Kerala resembled the final years of CPI(M) rule in West Bengal, he said the people of the state would bring an end to such governance.
