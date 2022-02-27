Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Kerala Records 2,524 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths

With 5,499 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,01,236 and the active cases dropped to 29,943.

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 9:17 pm

Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,524 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 64,97,204 in the state. The southern state also reported 62 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 65,223, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 3 were reported in the last 24 hours, 13 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 46 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said. With 5,499 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,01,236 and the active cases dropped to 29,943, the release said.

As many as 34,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 393 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 356 and Kottayam 241, the release said.

Of the new cases, 22 were health workers, 8 from outside the State and 2,387 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 107, the release said. There are currently 1,05,780 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,03,592 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,188 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI Inputs

