Kerala Rains: Red Alert for 3 Districts Amid Extremely Heavy Rainfall

IMD Weather Forecast and Alert Status

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for three Kerala districts, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, on October 22, 2025, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours. Weather in Kerala today shows intense downpours driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and another system over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD states that "extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on October 22".​