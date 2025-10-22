Kerala Rains: Red Alert for 3 Districts Amid Extremely Heavy Rainfall

Red alert in Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram for October 22
Orange alert in 7 districts; yellow alert in 4 districts
Schools and colleges closed in 4 districts
Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is expected today
IMD Weather Forecast and Alert Status
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for three Kerala districts, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, on October 22, 2025, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours. Weather in Kerala today shows intense downpours driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and another system over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD states that "extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on October 22".
An orange alert has been declared by IMD for seven districts, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm. Yellow alerts remain in effect for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod with 7-11 cm rainfall expected.
Schools Closure and Precautions
District collectors have declared holidays for all educational institutions in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Pathanamthitta on October 22. In Idukki, authorities have suspended water-based tourism activities, restricted night travel, and banned mining and soil excavation except for disaster management. Residents in landslide and flood-prone areas have been urged to move to relief camps promptly.
The government warns against crossing rivers, entering water bodies, and traveling near waterfalls, hills, and coastal areas unless essential.
Weekly Forecast and Safety Warnings
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected through October 24, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h likely until October 25. On October 23, Kannur and Kasaragod will be under orange alert, while other districts remain under yellow alert. Heavy rainfall continues in isolated areas on October 25-26.
The IMD warns of localized flooding, waterlogging, traffic disruptions, minor road damage, landslides, and poor visibility. Riverine flooding is also anticipated across affected regions.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea off Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts from October 21-25 due to squally weather with winds of 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. Sea conditions remain rough to very rough, posing significant risks to marine activities.