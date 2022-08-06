Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Rains: Animal Husbandry Sector Suffers Losses Worth Lakhs Of Rupees, Says Minister J Chinchurani

As per the directions given, control rooms were opened in all districts under the chief veterinary officers and rapid action forces pressed into the service as soon as the rain got intensified, J Chinchurani said on Friday detailing the precautionary measures taken by her department to tackle the situation.

undefined
The animal husbandry sector in Kerala has suffered a loss due to the ongoing heavy rains File Photo: Maritunjay Puri

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:51 am

The animal husbandry sector in Kerala has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 42.85 lakh so far in the ongoing heavy rains and as many as 40 shelters have been opened to protect animals across the state. J Chinchurani, the minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, said the department already took measures to assess the impact of the monsoon rains and provide necessary assistance to the farmers in the sector.

As per the directions given, control rooms were opened in all districts under the chief veterinary officers and rapid action forces pressed into the service as soon as the rain got intensified, she said on Friday detailing the precautionary measures taken by her department to tackle the situation.

Disaster-prone areas had been identified and animals were shifted to secure places, the Minister explained. As many as 575 animals have been rescued and shifted to shelters opened for them by the department across the state. They were being given medical assistance and fodder in adequate intervals, she said.

Related stories

Avian Influenza Not Detected In Poultry Birds In Delhi: Animal Husbandry Department

"It is estimated that farmers in the animal husbandry sector have incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 42.85 lakh so far," Chinchurani said without elaborating. A proposal has already been submitted to the Disaster Management Department seeking immediate compensation to the farmers for the loss,  the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kerala Rains Animal Husbandry Sector Suffers Losses Lakhs Of Rupees Minister J Chinchurani Precautionary Measures Control Rooms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens