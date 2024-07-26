National

Kerala: MEA Criticises State Govt For Appointing Secretary For 'External Cooperation'

Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) reaction came in connection with the Kerala government's July 15 announcement of appointing K Vasuki, secretary in the labour and skills department, as the additional in-charge of 'the matters connected with external cooperation'.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photo: PTI
info_icon

Criticising Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan-led leftist government over the appointment of a secretary for "external cooperation", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said state governments should not intrude into matters beyond their constitutional jurisdiction.

MEA's reaction came in connection with the Kerala government's July 15 announcement of appointing K Vasuki, secretary in the labour and skills department, as the additional in-charge of 'the matters connected with external cooperation'.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - PTI
'J&K, Ladakh Have Been, Are, Always Will Be Parts Of India': MEA Rejects China-Pak Joint Statement

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did MEA say?

Citing provisions in the Constitution, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that matters relating to foreign affairs are the "sole prerogative" of the central government.

"The Constitution of India under the seventh schedule, list 1 (or the) Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government," Jaiswal said.

"It is not a concurrent subject and definitely not a state subject. Our position is that state governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction," he said.

Randhir Jaiswal has replaced Arindam Bagchi as MEA spokesperson - null
'Baton Passes On': Arindam Bagchi Hands Over Charge of MEA Spokesperson to Randhir Jaiswal

BY Outlook Web Desk

On July 15, the Kerala government issued an order giving K Vasuki, secretary in the labour and skills department, the additional charge of "the matters connected with external cooperation".

BJP slams Kerala govt

On Monday, BJP parliamentarian P P Chaudhary raised the issue in Lok Sabha and described the Kerala government's action as "unconstitutional" and an "encroachment" on the responsibilities of the Centre.

"Is the Kerala government treating itself as a separate nation," he asked.

"As per the allocation of business rules, these functions can only be performed by the Government of India through the Ministry of External Affairs," the MP from Pali in Rajasthan said.

"So, the action on the part of Kerala government by issuing such an order and appointing an IAS officer as foreign secretary is unconstitutional, and it is an encroachment on the union list," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  5. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  3. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  4. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  5. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bravehearts; Shinkun La Tunnel Project Inaugurated
  2. Kerala: MEA Criticises State Govt For Appointing Secretary For 'External Cooperation'
  3. Kanwar: UP Govt Challenges SC's Stay On Eatery Order, Says It's 'To Avoid Confusion'
  4. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  5. Congress Distances Itself From MP Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Comment; BJP Demands Expulsion
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  4. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  2. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  3. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw