Criticising Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan-led leftist government over the appointment of a secretary for "external cooperation", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said state governments should not intrude into matters beyond their constitutional jurisdiction.
MEA's reaction came in connection with the Kerala government's July 15 announcement of appointing K Vasuki, secretary in the labour and skills department, as the additional in-charge of 'the matters connected with external cooperation'.
What did MEA say?
Citing provisions in the Constitution, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that matters relating to foreign affairs are the "sole prerogative" of the central government.
"The Constitution of India under the seventh schedule, list 1 (or the) Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government," Jaiswal said.
"It is not a concurrent subject and definitely not a state subject. Our position is that state governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction," he said.
On July 15, the Kerala government issued an order giving K Vasuki, secretary in the labour and skills department, the additional charge of "the matters connected with external cooperation".
BJP slams Kerala govt
On Monday, BJP parliamentarian P P Chaudhary raised the issue in Lok Sabha and described the Kerala government's action as "unconstitutional" and an "encroachment" on the responsibilities of the Centre.
"Is the Kerala government treating itself as a separate nation," he asked.
"As per the allocation of business rules, these functions can only be performed by the Government of India through the Ministry of External Affairs," the MP from Pali in Rajasthan said.
"So, the action on the part of Kerala government by issuing such an order and appointing an IAS officer as foreign secretary is unconstitutional, and it is an encroachment on the union list," he said.