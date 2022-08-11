Kerala Government To Launch Elaborate System To Manage C & D Waste

As solid waste management is a major challenge faced by the state, the Kerala government is all set to launch an elaborate system to recover and recycle the mounting construction and demolition (C & D) waste which is largely dumped in water bodies and public places nowadays.

State Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Minister M V Govindan said it would be a significant step in terms of achieving the government's objective of making the state waste-free and detailed guidelines have been issued in this regard.

Careless handling of C & D waste has posed a major threat to the cleanliness initiatives being implemented by the state and the new method proposed is to maximise the reuse of such waste, he said on Thursday.

"With the introduction of an elaborate system to handle construction and demolition waste along with the solid and liquid waste, the issue of waste menace in the state can be resolved to a large extent," Govindan said.

At present, a majority of people were dumping construction waste in water bodies and the aim of the government is to prevent this, the minister said. Under the new system, one treatment plant would cater to the needs of multiple districts and an elaborate waste collection system would be in place in every local body.

The debris collection would be through the mobile waste collection units and through the collection centres where the building owner can deliver the waste, he said, adding that respective local bodies would arrange vehicle facilities also to collect the garbage.

"There will be no collection fees for building waste below two tonnes," the minister said.It has been decided to introduce various punitive measures to ensure strict implementation of the new system.

If the construction waste is mixed with other garbage, Rs 10,000 would be imposed as fine and Rs 20,000 if it is dumped in any public place. Throwing construction waste in water bodies can result in imprisonment of up to three years or a fine up to Rs two lakh, the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)