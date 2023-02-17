Kerala CM Urges Jamaat-E-Islami To Disclose Details Of Meeting With RSS

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday strongly criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami for holding talks with the RSS and demanded that the Muslim outfit reveal what was discussed during the meeting.

Jammat-e-Islami's parleys with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi last month have evoked sharp criticism from various quarters.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post said the Muslim organisation's argument that there was a need for dialogue despite their disagreements with the Sangh Parivar 'exposes its hypocrisy.'

"It is strange to argue that the discussion was held to present the basic issues faced by the Indian minorities before the RSS which controls the country's administration...Who gave the Jamaat-e-Islami the right to talk on behalf of all minorities? Whatever be the content of the discussion, it is not to help the minorities," he said.

In a strongly worded FB post, the CM said protection of minorities means protection of secularism.

"... how can secularism and protection of minorities be possible if they negotiate with such people?" Vijayan asked.

Pointed to the meeting, the CM said it comes at a time when secular forces in India were fighting hard against the radical Hindutva politics of the Sangh Parivar.

"There is no need for more proof that these two organizations are of the same mind in suppressing secularism and democratic values."

Meanwhile, some Muslim organisations in the southern state have charged Jamaat-e-Islami with trying to cosy up to the RSS as it was afraid of the Hindu outfit.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders have said there were no special circumstances in the country for the organisation to start a dialogue with the RSS.

Nearly a month after the talks, an office-bearer of the organisation had revealed that the discussions centered around mob lynching and suppression of the marginalised sections in the country.

-With PTI Input