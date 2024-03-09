Kerala CM Assured Sidharthan's Death Will Be Probed By CBI If Required, Says Victim's Father

The father of the Veterinary University student, whose recent death has rocked the state, on Saturday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured him that the case would be handed over to the CBI if it is required.

The father told reporters here that he met the chief minister today and sought a CBI probe into the death of his son -- 20-year-old Sidharthan J S -- who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

"The CM said that if a CBI probe is required, then it will be ordered. He has given me that assurance," the victim's father said. He also said that he informed Vijayan that in view of the injuries suffered by his son, as noted in the post mortem report, many doctors have said that Sidharthan could not have even stood up to hang himself. "Therefore, I told the CM that my son was killed and it was not a suicide," he said.

He also told reporters that the mere suspension of the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of the state and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, was not enough.

"They should be dismissed from service and should also face legal action," he demanded.