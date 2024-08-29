National

Cop Removed After Video Shows Teenager, Grandmother Getting Assaulted At Police Station In MP

The video shows a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother being allegedly assaulted at a Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

Teenager, Grandmother Assaulted At Police Station In Madhya Pradesh
Teenager, Grandmother Assaulted At Police Station In Madhya Pradesh | Photo: X Screengrab/@ambedkariteIND
A video from October 2023 has surfaced on social media showing a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother being allegedly assaulted at a Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni. The incident has sparked outrage, with opposition leaders targeting the state government over the treatment of Dalits.

The video, which has gone viral, appears to show a woman and a minor being beaten by police officers at the GRP station. The woman told news agency ANI that she was taken to the station along with her grandson, where they were interrogated and assaulted with a plastic pipe.

Murder, Rape, Humiliation: A Timeline Of Atrocities Against Dalits

BY Outlook

"We were taken to the station saying a senior official had called us," she said. "They asked me about my son Deepak. I told them I didn't know, you should catch him and do whatever you want. They took me to the station, interrogated me, and then closed the windows and door and started beating me with a plastic pipe. My grandson was with me; they took him somewhere else to beat him."

Superintendent of Police (SP) GRP has taken cognizance of the incident and removed the station in-charge. An investigation has been ordered, with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) tasked with probing the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Deharia told ANI: "A video has gone viral on various social media groups where prima facie it seems to be a case of GRP Katni in which a woman and a minor are seen being assaulted. We have not received any complaint in this regard, and if a complaint is filed, the investigation will be carried out based on facts."

Madhya Pradesh Police said in a statement that the video was from October 2023 and that the station in-charge had been attached to GRP Police Line Jabalpur. A DIG-level officer has been sent to Katni to investigate the incident.

The opposition Congress party has criticised the state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, over the incident. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari alleged that "oppression of Dalits has become the biggest weapon" of the BJP and demanded the Chief Minister's resignation.

"This game of political malice must stop!" Patwari said, sharing a video of the incident. "Dalits of Madhya Pradesh are forced to live a horrific life under the misrule of the BJP. If the Chief Minister cannot protect the people of his state, he should resign immediately."

SP GRP posted on X, "The people seen in the said video are relatives of a criminal Deepak Vanskar. 19 cases are registered against Deepak Vanskar in GRP police station Katni.” The police claim that Vanskar is a criminal under surveillance since 2017 and had absconded in connection with a theft case.

"A reward of ₹10,000 was announced for him last year after Vanskar absconded in connection with a theft case," the GRP said in a statement. "In April this year, orders were given to extern Vanskar from Katni district."

