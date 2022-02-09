Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Two Jaish Terror Modules In Anantnag

Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir police busted two terror modules of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit by arresting 11 persons, including three ‘hybrid’ terrorists in Anantnag district.

Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Two Jaish Terror Modules In Anantnag
Security forces bust terror modules in Kashmir.(File-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:56 am

Police in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad by arresting 11 persons, including three "hybrid" terrorists, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday.   

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.   

"Based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on police/SF in Srigufwara/Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple nakas/checkpoints were established at various locations," the spokesman said. 

He said during a checking at one of such checkpoints at Sakhras crossing, Srigufwara, three people riding a bike were intercepted. 

They tried to flee but were apprehended.

They disclosed that they are associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack police/SF in the Srigufwara area. 

 "Upon their further disclosure two more terror associates were arrested," the spokesman said. 

He said police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates, including a juvenile, and recovered incriminating material from their possession.
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Terror Module Security Forces Anantnag Jammu And Kashmir Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

US To Push Back On China’s Assertiveness In Indo-Pacific Region Amid Ukraine Crisis

US To Push Back On China’s Assertiveness In Indo-Pacific Region Amid Ukraine Crisis

Students Should Collaborate With Prison Authorities To Increase Digital Awareness: Justice DY Chandrachud

72 Percent Of Aspirants Willing To Choose Hybrid Programs To Study Abroad In Post-Pandemic World:Survey

Bombay HC Asks Maha Govt To Prove Its Decision To Ban Unvaccinated People On Local Trains Is In Public Interest

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Reduction Of Air India Employes' Allowances

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row