Kashmir Essential Part Of PM Modi's New India Journey: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Kashmir is an essential part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New India journey, Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Singh said that a three-tier system of government has been introduced for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in 70 years and it will not be long before people get to see and feel the benefits of such a system.

"Kashmir is an essential part of PM Modi's New India journey. It is time to avail of the enormous new openings initiated over the past eight years, which are shaping the destiny of 135 crore Indians under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said while addressing an event at Budgam.

Titled ‘Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan’, the event was organised at the Bihishte Zahra Park to mark the eight years of the Modi-led government at the Centre. The Union minister deliberated on different centrally sponsored schemes and different initiatives launched by the Modi government to ensure equitable development of people of Jammu and Kashmir, something which they had been deprived of for long for no fault of theirs.

Singh also distributed benefits among the beneficiaries under Mudra, PM Svanidhi, Ayushman Bharat, PMAY-G and various agriculture and horticulture related schemes.

The event was also addressed by Prime Minister Modi through virtual mode from Shimla. Later, Singh laid e-foundation of different development projects, including Watalpora-Wahabpora road, upgradation of Gariend-Wadwan road, and upgradation of Dajimalik Gund, Punch Gund, and Nijloo Wahabpora. He also laid e-foundation for a receiving station at Ompora Budgam.

The Union Minister also e-inaugurated OPD block, operation theatre and wards at SDH Nagam, additional accommodation for Model Higher Secondary School Chadoora, Middle Anganwadi Training Centre at Karipora, Budgam and Govt. High School Wagoora B K Pora, Budgam. The Minister e-inaugurated District Bilingual Website designed and developed by NIC team in Budgam.

-With PTI Input