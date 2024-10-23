National

Kashmir Academic Calendar: November Session Restoration Under Review

The March-April academic session, introduced in 2022, replaced the traditional November session that had been in place since 1975.

kashmir students
Students walk towards their classrooms following a two-month-long winter break in Srinagar (March 04, 2024) | Photo: Getty Images
The academic calendar in Kashmir has been at the centre of a lively discussion in recent years. Traditionally, the academic year in Kashmir followed a November session. However, this schedule was later shifted to March. 

But, there is now a growing call to restore the November academic session with the newly formed government stating that the decision in this regard will be taken after taking all the stakeholders on board. 

The Minister for Education, Sakina Itoo, announced on Monday that the government would seek suggestions from stakeholders on restoring the November session.

"We will seek suggestions from all stakeholders with regard to the restoration of the academic session," Itoo told reporters during the JK Science Congress 2024 in Srinagar.

Students read books in a classroom during the first day of classes after the resumption of school activities that were interrupted by the severe winter. Students across the valley head to their schools following a two-month-long winter break. - Firdous Nazir/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Image
From No Disruption In Education To Tourism Boom, Centre Counts Many Positives In J&K After Abrogation Of Article 370

BY Toibah Kirmani

The March-April academic session, introduced in 2022, replaced the traditional November session that had been in place since 1975. At its introduction, the administration justified the March session as aligning with the national academic calendar.

However, critics argue that this change has disrupted the region's educational rhythm, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Harsh winters make it difficult for students to attend school during the traditional winter break.

Historically, the winter season in Kashmir often extends into March or April due to unexpected snowfall. This results in repeated delays in the J&K Board's examinations in Kashmir and the winter districts of Jammu. 

The call for a review of the academic calendar has generated public interest and drawn support from various quarters. 

Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Lone tweeted: “I personally fully support restoring the academic session to examinations in November. Apart from the weather variables, it gives our students an academic head start. Most admissions happen from June onwards. Our students would get 6 extra months to prepare for entrance examinations and admissions.”

He added, “Climatically, the academic session in Kashmir is ideal for end-of-year exams, and academically, it gives our students a vital advantage. I fail to understand why it was changed.”

Member of Parliament from north Kashmir's Baramulla segment, Engineer Rashid, also urged the government to revert the academic session to November during a visit to Government Degree College Handwara.

