Karnataka Reports 1,108 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

Karnataka on Monday clocked 1,108 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking the total caseload to 39,87,428, the health department said.

The day also saw 997 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,39,617. Active cases stood at 7,680, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 993 cases. There were 11 cases in Ballari, 15 in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Mysuru and 12 in Kolar. The bulletin said nine districts in the state reported zero infections and nil deaths.

A total of 16,256 samples were tested in the state including 12,653 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.74 crore. The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 11.39 crore, with 1,61,773 people being inoculated on Monday, it said.

