Karnataka Govt Set To Crack Down On Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Home Minister

The Minister said a survey is underway by police to track down such illegal immigrants.

Karnataka Home Minister raises concerns over Bangladeshi immigrants working in the state. - Facebook

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 2:08 pm

The Karnataka government plans to crack down on Bangladeshi immigrants who work in the State, with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra flagging concerns that they pose a danger to the country's internal security.

He said police have information about their presence in parts of the State, especially in coffee plantations in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts working as labourers. "Special efforts and preparations are on to track them and apprehend them," Jnanendra told PTI in an interview on Thursday. He alleged that Bangladeshi immigrants manage to get ration cards, voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards in Assam and West Bengal after they sneak into India.

It's a big racket and there is a need to crack down on this network. "It poses a danger to our country's security", the Minister said. Jnanendra also said cyber crime cases have been going up sharply in recent times in the State, adding, police are in touch with bank managements to address the issue.

The Karnataka government has inked an MoU with its Gujarat counterpart on training state personnel to tackle cyber crimes. "We are sending 60 police personnel working in our cyber cell to Gujarat for training", the Minister said.

On drug menace, Jnanendra said Karnataka police is in touch Central agencies, and coordination with neighbouring States to curb such activities is being strengthened. Referring to the "anti-conversion bill" which was cleared by the Legislative Assembly but is yet to be passed in the Council, where the ruling BJP lacks majority, the Minister said the government intends to promulgate an ordinance.

But at the same the government is also mulling to get it passed in the upper House in the coming Budget session. "We have increased our numbers (in the Council) after the recent elections. There may be one or two differences (short by one or two members). But we will manage. There are members in other parties who want this to become law", he said.

The Minister also said that the government has proposed to revise the prison manual. There are acres of unutilised land within premises of jails, and the government has proposed to promote agriculture and industrial activities there which would generate income and give work opportunities for inmates who otherwise sit idle.

The government is also giving a major thrust to "beat policing" system in the State to promote greater involvement of constables. According to him, Naxal activities have down substantially in the State. There are a few naxals operating in areas bordering Kerala, but there is a feeling among naxals that "Karnataka is not safe" for their activities.

On completion of six months in office of the Basavaraj Bommai government this week, Jnanendra praised the leadership of the Chief Minister saying he has given good administration, and freedom for Ministers to work.

With inputs from PTI. 

