Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Government Committed Towards Dignified Life For SCs And STs: CM

Speaking to reporters after offering rich tributes to sage Valmiki on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', Bommai said the state government has been celebrating the occasion since the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took a decision in this regard.

Basavaraj Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai said his government is committed to provide a dignified life Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 3:50 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said his government is committed to provide a dignified life to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Speaking to reporters after offering rich tributes to sage Valmiki on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', Bommai said the state government has been celebrating the occasion since the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa took a decision in this regard.

"The state government is committed to provide opportunity for the oppressed classes like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to live with dignity, equality, self-reliance and self-respect," Bommai said.

The Valmiki Jayanti celebration is being celebrated in the most meaningful manner, he said adding that the government is formulating a programme on the basis of preaching of Maharshi Valmiki to be inculcated by everyone in society.

Bommai said: "Ramayana written by Maharshi Valmiki has been considered one of the best 10 great works in the world. By creating it, the saint has given the essence of life and shown the way to lead a pious life. Every sequence in Ramayana is worth following." The Chief Minister said he would adopt the preaching and ideology of Valmiki in his administration.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Karnataka Governmen Committed Dignified Life SCs STs CM Bommai Valmiki Jayanti Rich Tribute Occasion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card