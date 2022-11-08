Karnataka Congress Leader Satish Jarkiholi Defends Comments On 'Hindu' Word, Refuses To Apologise

Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi has refused to apologise for calling 'Hindu' a "very dirty" word.

In comments rejection by his party leadership, Jarkiholi said the word 'Hindu' is of Persian origin and people would be "ashamed" of learning its real meaning. Despite criticism and rejection by his own party, Jarkiholi has stood by his comments.

Jarkiholi on Tuesday said he was only referring to what has been written and published. He added that he wants a debate on the issue and he would resign as an MLA if he is proved wrong.

"What I have said, 90 per cent of people have probably not heard it completely. Just because there is a reference to the word Hindu and as I have said that it has a very dirty meaning, it has been interpreted however they want. There is nothing new in this and such things have happened many times in the past," said Jarkiholi.

In a video that surfaced on Monday, Jarkiholi also questioned why a religion, which he claims to be foreign, is being imposed on people. The religion referred to by him is Hinduism.

"Hindu religion, that religion, this religion, where did 'Hindu' word come from? What's its relation to India? It's Persian from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Ubzkekistan...How is 'Hindu' yours then? There should be a discussion," said Jarkiholi in Hindi in a video that has surfaced online.

He further said, "See now on WhatsApp, Wikipedia. Where has this word come from? Why are you placing it on the top? You will be ashamed if you learn its meaning. The meaning of 'Hindu' is very dirty. It's already on the website. They are imposing a religion and word of somewhere else on us."

Jarkiholi on Tuesday reiterated that the word Hindu comes from Persian and there is evidence for it, and said that it has a 'dirty' meaning, referring to a dictionary published in 1963.

He added, "What I have said is not my own, and I have said that let there be a debate, that's my intention, but people interpret it however they want, I can't do much about it. I'm ready for discussion with evidence...if someone proves me wrong, I will resign as MLA."

Questioning as to why he should apologise, Yamakanmardi MLA Jarkiholi said whatever he has said are not his statements but those that had been written and published.

He said, "In fact, those pointing fingers at me should have seen and rectified it. I have done what they should have done, they should be thankful to me."

Jarkiholi added he is being unnecessarily targeted by a system including "Manuwadis".

Reacting to Jarkiholi's statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Surjewala termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it "unequivocally".

Surjewala rejected the statement and said Congress respects every religion, belief, and faith.

"Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief, and faith. This is the essence of India," said Surjewala in a tweet.

Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India.



The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 7, 2022

To a question on Congress too condemning his statement, Jarkiholi said party leaders should have reacted naturally, without having seen what he has actually said.

He said, "Surjewala has condemned it, I have no objections to it, he is a higher authority than me."

Jarkiholi added that Surjewala even spoke to him and sought clarification.

He further said, "There is no question of apologising, let the Chief Minister form a committee to find the truth in what I have said, if proved wrong, will resign, no apology."

Congress Legislature Party Leader Siaddarmaaiah, not willing to say much, said, "Our national General Secretary Surjewala has reacted, that's my stand."

State Congress President D K Shivakumar, rejecting Jarkiholi's statement calling it his personal, said he will seek clarification.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing Jarkiholi of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in society through such statements said, his statement has hurt the sentiments of people of this country.

The Congress party is indulging in appeasement politics with such statements just for the sake of votes, said Bommai, as he called Jarkiholi's words as half baked statements without any in-depth study.

He said, "By doing this, the Congress leaders are trying to disturb the very foundation of belief of every Indian. Creating problems within any country amounts to the act of anti-nationalism. Everyone must condemn such acts. But, the Congress Party has been acting as if it is supporting such a statement."

Several BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa and Ministers in Bommai's cabinet have hit out at Jarkiholi and Congress party for the "anti Hindu statement".

(With PTI inputs)