Kangana Ranaut's 'Bring Aadhaar Card' Remark Receives Flak From Congress

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who lost the Mandi seat to Kangana Ranaut, said that people don't need their Aadhaar card if they want to meet him.

Kangana Ranaut
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Photo: PTI
BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked a row as she asked people of her constituency to bring their Aadhaar Cards if they want to meet her.

Ranaut, speaking to reporters, said that people coming to meet her will have to bring a written note of their visit purpose, adding that it will ensure that no inconvenience is caused to them.

Noting that Himachal Pradesh is a major tourist attraction, Ranaut said that it is necessary to have an Aadhar card from the Mandi area. "Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don't have to face inconvenience," she added.

She further said that the massive crowd of tourists there cause inconvenience to the "common people", localites in the region.

Ranaut said that it is better if people meet her in person regarding her work when she visits her Mandi office.

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who lost the Mandi seat to Kangana Ranaut, saw the chance and took a swipe at his rival. He said that people don't need their Aadhaar card if they want to meet him.

"We are people's representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state. Whether it is a small task, a big task, a policy matter, or a personal work, it does not require any identity. If a person is coming to a public representative, they are coming for some work," Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The son of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh's son reiterated that asking people to bring their papers for meeting the leader is not correct.

