National

Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest

BJP has expressed disagreement with party MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on farmers protest.

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut |
BJP leader Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI
info_icon

BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with party MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on farmers protest. BJP has said that the actor-turned-politician Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party’s policy.

The party has also directed Ranaut not to make such statement in future.

Earlier, BJP leader Ranaut racked up yet another controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government.

In a video shared by the actress on social media platform X, she alleged that “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place” during farmers protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result - null
Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result: BJP's Kangana Ranaut Defeats Cong's Vikramaditya Singh

BY Outlook Web Desk

The MP from Mandi also blamed vested interests and "foreign powers" for the continuation of the protests even after the laws were rolled back.

"What happened in Bangladesh, it could have easily happened here too. There is a conspiracy by foreign powers and these filmy people thrive on it. They don’t care if the country goes to the dogs," she alleged.

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut | - PTI
'Stop Waiting For Weekends...': Kangana Ranaut Says 'Obsessive' Work Culture Needed For Country's Growth

BY Outlook Web Desk

On June 6 this year, Ranaut had found herself in the eye of a storm as she was slapped by a female CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport.

The officer later identified as Kulwinder Kaur, had stated that she hit the actress for her demeaning comments against the farmers' protest a couple of years back.

