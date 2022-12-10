Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

K'taka Lokayukta Raids Illegal Sand Mining Sites

Home National

K'taka Lokayukta Raids Illegal Sand Mining Sites

An illegal sand mining operation was allegedly taking place in the Dakshina Kannada district and a total of Rs 40 lakh in assets was confiscated, including vehicles, by the Karnataka Lokayukta police.

K'taka Lokayukta Raids Illegal Sand Mining Sites
K'taka Lokayukta Raids Illegal Sand Mining Sites Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:03 pm

Karnataka Lokayukta police raided various sites in Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly going on and confiscated assets worth Rs 40 lakh, including vehicles.

Lokayukta SP K Laxmi Ganesh had formed three teams under the leadership of DSPs Kalavati,  B Cheluvaraju, and inspector A Amanullah, after receiving many complaints about illegal sand mining in the district, police said on Saturday.

The teams raided various spots on Friday in Belthangady, Bantwal, and Mulky and confiscated earthmovers, tippers, and other assets worth Rs 40 lakh. The seized assets were handed over to the respective police stations.

Three criminal cases have been registered against the offenders, they said.

As many as 25 complaints were received from the public in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said.

Laxmi Ganesh said there were also complaints against the revenue department, pollution control board, and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and appropriate action will be taken against them. 

Tags

National Karnataka Lokayukta Police Dakshina Kannada District Revenue Department Pollution Control Board Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Raids Illegal Sand Mining Sites
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe