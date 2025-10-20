Jyoti Singh, Estranged Wife of Pawan Singh, Files Nomination From Karakat as Independent

Jyoti Singh, the estranged wife of Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, submitted her nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Monday for the Karakat assembly constituency in Bihar.



Amid rumours that she would receive a party ticket in the upcoming elections, Jyoti Singh recently met Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, in Patna.



Jyoti Singh has been pleading with various leaders for assistance in the past few months because of marital strife, which recently got worse when she went to the actor's flat in Lucknow. She said she was being harassed, released a video of herself crying, and phoned the police.