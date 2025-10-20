Jyoti Singh, Estranged Wife of Pawan Singh, Files Nomination From Karakat as Independent

Jyoti Singh submitted her nomination papers from Bihar’s Karakat assembly seat as an Independent candidate.
Marital discord with Pawan Singh intensified recently, with police involvement and allegations of harassment, which Pawan Singh denies.
Pawan Singh confirmed he will not contest the polls, fueling speculation that Jyoti Singh’s political move may be linked to her ambitions.
Jyoti Singh, the estranged wife of Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, submitted her nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Monday for the Karakat assembly constituency in Bihar.
Amid rumours that she would receive a party ticket in the upcoming elections, Jyoti Singh recently met Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, in Patna.
Jyoti Singh has been pleading with various leaders for assistance in the past few months because of marital strife, which recently got worse when she went to the actor's flat in Lucknow. She said she was being harassed, released a video of herself crying, and phoned the police.
In a social media post, he wrote, "Would I hurt the feelings of the public who have helped me reach this position? The truth is police were already present at my house to ensure nothing untoward happened. No one was called against her." The actor suggested the timing of the dispute was linked to political ambitions.
Pawan Singh had recently announced that he would not contest the assembly polls in Bihar.
In a recent X post, he wrote, "I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party (BJP) to contest the Bihar assembly elections... nor do I want to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one." He also shared his photograph with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the post.
There were many rumours that he will run for office on a BJP ticket from one of the seven assembly seats in the district of Bhojpur, ideally from Ara or Barhara.
Recently, Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha met with Pawan Singh, who ran as an Independent from Karakat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2024 elections, Raja Ram Kushwaha of the CPI(ML) Liberation won the Karakat Lok Sabha seat.
