J&K: Gunshots Heard After Security Forces Contact Militants In Udhampur; Operation Underway

A joint search operation was conducted by the police and Army in Udhampur following a tip off regarding presence of militants in the area.
After the forces made contact with the militants gunshots were reportedly heard.
Official X handle of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur Reasi Range, Jammu Zone in a post informed, "After specfic input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway."
The joint search operation by police and the Army was launched in Pathi Nalla Khanerd area of Basantgarh.
The officials told PTI that a few gunshots were heard as the forces moved deep inside the densely forested area to track down and neutralise the militants.
There was no report of any casualty, the officials said and added that a hunt for the militants was underway.
In April, a village defence guard was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Dudu area of Basantgarh.