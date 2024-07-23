National

JK: 1 Jawan Injured As Army Foils Militant Infiltration Bid In Battal Sector

According to the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, the exchange of fire at Jammu and Kashmir's Battal sector happened during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and counter operations are currently underway.

JK Battal Security Forces Militants Infiltration
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

One jawan of the Indian Army jas been injured as the security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Battal sector. According to Indian Army's White Knight Corps, the exchange of fire happened during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and counter operations are currently underway.

"Op BATTAL Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," tweeted the White Knight Corps.

Today's incident comes a day after a soldier and a civilian were injured as security forces foiled twin terror attacks on an Army post and the house of a Village Defence Group (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Monday.

A cordon and search operation is underway to trace the terrorists, they said.

The area was cordoned off by a joint team of the Army, police, Central Reserve Police Force and VDGs following intermittent exchanges of fire with terrorists throughout the day.

"Terrorists attacked the house of a VDG member at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310 hours. An adjacent Army column reacted swiftly, leading to a firefight," the Army's White Knight Corps said on X. Operations are ongoing, it said.

