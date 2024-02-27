Jharkhand: 13-Year-Old Girl Killed For Resisting Rape Attempt In Godda

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly killed in Jharkhand's Godda district after she resisted an attempt of rape by two men, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night near Sohari river bank in Poraiyahat police station area, they said. The two accused were arrested on Tuesday, they added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer JPN Chaudhary said the duo followed the girl from Machkhar Haat to the river bank and tried to rape her. When she resisted the bid, they strangulated her to death. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene, he said.

The two accused, both 21, have confessed to committing the crime, he added.