Jaya Bachchan Slams VIP Culture in Rajya Sabha, Flags Traffic Disruptions

Samajwadi Party MP urges government to curb roadblocks and inconvenience caused by VIP movements

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Jaya Bachchan Slams VIP Culture in Rajya Sabha
Jaya Bachchan Slams VIP Culture in Rajya Sabha, Flags Traffic Disruptions Photo: Representative Image
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  • Jaya Bachchan raised concerns over frequent traffic disruptions caused by VIP convoys during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

  • She highlighted that road closures and diversions affect not just citizens but also ambulances and even Members of Parliament.

  • Urging C. P. Radhakrishnan to intervene, she called for an end to VIP culture to ensure dignity for taxpayers.

Rajya Sabha Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Amitabh Bachchan on Monday expressed concern over the growing menace of VIP culture affecting vehicular traffic and causing inconvenience to people.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, she said roadblocks and traffic diversions due to the movements of VIPs, including politicians, high-ranking officials, and dignitaries, have become a major source of disruption in the daily lives of countless citizens in the country.

"One has travelled all over the world, but has never seen many VIPs and cavalcades going, but they never stop people on the street," Bachchan said.

She also narrated a recent incident when Rajya Sabha MPs, who leave from Shardula Dwar, were stopped as the main door was locked because there was VIP movement.

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"We have never faced such humiliation in the last 22 years of mine in this parliament. We are not a threat to any of the VIPs, especially the political lot," she emphasised.

The SP member further said there are roads along the houses of political "big wigs" which remain blocked.

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The MP highlighted that not only common citizens, even ambulances get stuck due to VIP movements.

She urged Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to take up the matter with the government.

"Sir, speak to the government. You are the Vice President of this country...this culture has to stop in order to give dignity to the taxpayers of this country who have brought us into this House," Bachchan said.

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