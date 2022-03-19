Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Japanese PM Kishida Fumio Arrives In India, To Hold Summit Talks With Modi

Besides key bilateral issues, the situation in Ukraine is also likely to figure in the Modi-Kishida talks. 

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio arrives in India Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India, on Twitter

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 4:58 pm


Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has arrived in New Delhi on a short visit. He is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 pm.


Kishida arrived in New Delhi at around 3:40 pm and is scheduled to depart at 8 am on Sunday. 


"The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The last India-Japan annual summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.


The summit in 2019 scheduled to take place in Guwahati was cancelled because of violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam. The summit could not be organised in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

With PTI inputs

