Jammu & Kashmir: Militants Manage To Escape After Brief Gunfight With Security Forces In Rajouri

Militants managed to escape after a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday. A brief gunfight erupted between the militants and the security forces in the district’s Karyote village of Thanamandi.
As per PTI report, the exchange of fire occurred around 7.30 pm when police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel moved to the lower Karyote village of Thanamandi following information about suspicious movements.
The report said the militants fired a few bullets on noticing the search parties and then took advantage of the darkness to flee in the face of retaliation.
The report said no one was injured in the brief firing.
It added additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, and a massive search operation is underway to track down the hiding militants.
Meanwhile, police also carried out a thorough search operation in the Bani area of Kathua district after getting information about suspicious movement during the intervening night.
The operation ended peacefully with no trace of suspected persons, the reports said.