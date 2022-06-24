Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Jammu & Kashmir Logs 54 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

While Jammu division reported 35 cases, Kashmir valley recorded 19, they said. The death toll due to the virus in the union territory stood at 4,755 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hrs, they said.  

New COVID cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 8:25 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,677, officials said here.  

There are total 250 active cases of COVID-19 in the union territory, they said. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries till Friday stand at 4,49,672. Total 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the union territory so far, they added.  

There are total 250 active cases of COVID-19 in the union territory, they said. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries till Friday stand at 4,49,672. Total 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the union territory so far, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

